Important Shareholder Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities ...
Khang & Khang LLP announces a securities class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 26, 2016 and April 27, 2017, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
