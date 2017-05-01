GOP lawmakers call for subpoenas to be issued after audit finds...
Alarmed by an audit critical of the University of California, a half-dozen Republican Assembly members called Tuesday for the Legislature to issue subpoenas for records as part of an independent forensic audit to determine whether the mishandling of UC resources broke any laws. The lawmakers sent a letter to the Assembly Rules Committee seeking an independent investigation a week after a state audit alleged the University of California failed to tell the public or lawmakers that it had $175 million in reserve funds and was paying excessive salaries and benefits to UC managers.
