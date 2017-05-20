Firefighters extinguish brush fire off 261 freeway in Irvine

Firefighters made quick of a grass blaze in Irvine Saturday morning, May 20. A portion of the 261 freeway south of Santiago Canyon Road was closed briefly. Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire along the 261 freeway south of Santiago Canyon Road in Irvine early Saturday morning, May 20. A portion of the northbound Eastern Transportation Corridor, also known as the 261 freeway, was briefly closed to make way for fire engines and other emergency vehicles as firefighters extinguished the blaze which measured an area of about 100 feet by 100 feet, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

