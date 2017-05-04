Dry Mouth Product Reduces Plaque

The study showed that the discs reduce tooth plaque by 58 percent and improve the ability to eat and swallow for those affected by dry mouth. XyliMelts is a patented dry mouth product that sticks to the gums outside of a molar, releasing one-half gram of Xylitol, which stimulates saliva, and cellulose gum which, combined with saliva, forms a lubricating gel.

