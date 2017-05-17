'Disease in a dish' model pinpoints h...

'Disease in a dish' model pinpoints how defects in blood-brain...

Scientists for the first time have assembled a "disease in a dish" model that pinpoints how a defect in the blood-brain barrier can produce an incurable psychomotor disorder, Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome. The findings point to a path for treating this syndrome and hold promise for analyzing other neurological diseases.

