Developer of Great Park, Newhall Ranch makes mixed debut on public market

Orange County developer Five Point Holdings debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in a nearly $300-million initial public stock offering that produced mixed results for the company behind several marquee communities in California. Shares of the Aliso Viejo firm rose as much as 11% from the initial price of $14 before closing up $1.04, or 7.4%, to $15.04 a share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.