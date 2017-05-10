Developer of Great Park, Newhall Ranch makes mixed debut on public market
Orange County developer Five Point Holdings debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in a nearly $300-million initial public stock offering that produced mixed results for the company behind several marquee communities in California. Shares of the Aliso Viejo firm rose as much as 11% from the initial price of $14 before closing up $1.04, or 7.4%, to $15.04 a share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|12 hr
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC