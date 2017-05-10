Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tourism center, citing low wages and unpaid overtime
There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 14 hrs ago, titled Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tourism center, citing low wages and unpaid overtime. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:
Workers hired to care for pregnant Chinese women who traveled to give birth on American soil are suing an alleged birth tourism center, citing unfair wages and working conditions. In a lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court, six Chinese immigrant caregivers, including two from Orange County, say the Xin Xi Du Month Center forced them to work more than 70 hours a week while paying less than minimum wage and withholding overtime.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
|
#1 1 hr ago
We are now impregnating many East Asian girls. East Asian vaginas are getting wider and deeper. :)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC