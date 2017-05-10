Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged...

Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tourism center, citing low wages and unpaid overtime

Workers hired to care for pregnant Chinese women who traveled to give birth on American soil are suing an alleged birth tourism center, citing unfair wages and working conditions. In a lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court, six Chinese immigrant caregivers, including two from Orange County, say the Xin Xi Du Month Center forced them to work more than 70 hours a week while paying less than minimum wage and withholding overtime.

