Corona: Temsecal Village Shopping Center Sold for $16 Million

Corona, Ca - Passco Companies , a privately held Calif.-based real estate company that specializes in the investment, acquisition, development and management of commercial properties throughout the U.S., has acquired Temescal Village, a 102,976 square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Corona, California, for $16.95 million. A retail brokerage team led by Dixie Walker and Charley Simpson of Cushman & Wakefield's Irvine office represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.

