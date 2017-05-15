Conservative Leaders Respond To A Laughably Slanted Account Of Conservative Campus Activism
Last week, the college-focused website Inside Higher Ed published a laughably slanted, 2,472-word article expounding the proposition that conservative student groups on campuses across America "view academe with disdain," focus on "attracting controversy" and spend their days orchestrating divisive events "designed to rile people up." In support of his thesis that conservative campus groups exist to cause controversy, Bauer-Wolf relies largely on Amy J. Binder , a sociology professor at the University of California, San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC