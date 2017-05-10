ConfirmMDx Improves Prostate Cancer Diagnosis in African American Men
The study findings were presented in a podium session at the 2017 American Urological Association Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts in the US. In the study of 211 African American men, the test successfully identified men with false-negative biopsy results, meaning cancer was missed in a previous prostate biopsy.
