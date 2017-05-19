Concordia University Irvine paints NCAA logos, prepare for Division II membership
Concordia University Irvine painted National Collegiate Athletic Association's iconic blue logos on its gym floor Friday, May 19, as the Eagles prepare to become the only full Division II member in Orange County. The private nonprofit four-year university is expected to hear from NCAA by mid-July that it has completed the three-year membership process, according to Concordia officials.
