Blue Jays MOD #2

Blue Jays MOD #2

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Minor League Ball

In MOD #1 I discussed a number of my top first round options for the Blue Jays this year, as well as their organizational situation and an attempt to gauge what we can expect from the team. Here, I'll look into some of my favourites for the second round and how that might impact what the Jays look to do with their picks in the first round .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minor League Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... Mon SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC