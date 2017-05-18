Barker named countya s teacher of the year
Ami Barker, an 8th grade Math teacher in Middletown Unified School District, has been selected as the 2017-18 Lake County Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made by April Leiferman, Assistant Superintendent of Schools at the Lake County Office of Education.
