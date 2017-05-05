At Concordia University, graduation day will be a family activity for mother and son
Mother and son, Danette Bonfield Bonillo, 52, and Mitchell Piantanida, 21, will be graduating on the same day, May 6, from Concordia University in Irvine. Bonillo will be getting a doctorate in education and Piantanida a bachelors in music.
