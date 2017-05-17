Asian man pleads guilty in race-drive...

Asian man pleads guilty in race-driven attack on a black boy, man at Irvine High School

A 25-year-old Irvine man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17, to charges stemming from a racially charged attack on a black teen and his older brother and was immediately placed on three years of formal probation. Christopher Qu, who is of Asian descent, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but because he has been behind bars since his arrest in March 2016 he was due to be freed from jail.

