Asian man pleads guilty in race-driven attack on a black boy, man at Irvine High School
A 25-year-old Irvine man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17, to charges stemming from a racially charged attack on a black teen and his older brother and was immediately placed on three years of formal probation. Christopher Qu, who is of Asian descent, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but because he has been behind bars since his arrest in March 2016 he was due to be freed from jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC