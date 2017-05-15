Annual Irvine festival celebrates Korean cultural heritage
The eighth annual Irvine Korean Cultural Festival took place Saturday, May 13, to celebrate and share Korean cultural heritage and artistic traditions. The free community event at the Irvine civic center featured Korean cuisine, games, art, music and entertainment such as singing, dancing and martial arts demonstrations.
