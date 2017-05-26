Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 15:45 CEST, May 26 2017 - MDxHealth SA held today its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting in Diegem. The shareholders approved all agenda items of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, including the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2016.

