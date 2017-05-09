An Irvine elementary school charges for history program, then tells...
IRVINE Brywood Elementary fifth-graders will learn American history through an interactive program this Friday - and school officials billed parents for it even though state law says public schools can't charge for participation in an educational activity. Brywood sent parents fliers asking for $11 per child to pay for their participation in Walk through the American Revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC