An Irvine elementary school charges for history program, then tells...

IRVINE Brywood Elementary fifth-graders will learn American history through an interactive program this Friday - and school officials billed parents for it even though state law says public schools can't charge for participation in an educational activity. Brywood sent parents fliers asking for $11 per child to pay for their participation in Walk through the American Revolution.

