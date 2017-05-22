Amphitheater, lake, trails, gardens among residents' top choices at Irvine's Great Park
An amphitheater, a lake, trails and a botanical garden are among the most popular features residents would like to see built at the developing Orange County Great Park, according to the latest surveys. The City Council, acting as the Great Park board, on Tuesday, May 23, will discuss results from Irvine's efforts in the past several months to get resident input on the future of the 1,300-acre former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|11 hr
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC