Amphitheater, lake, trails, gardens among residents' top choices at Irvine's Great Park

An amphitheater, a lake, trails and a botanical garden are among the most popular features residents would like to see built at the developing Orange County Great Park, according to the latest surveys. The City Council, acting as the Great Park board, on Tuesday, May 23, will discuss results from Irvine's efforts in the past several months to get resident input on the future of the 1,300-acre former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro site.

