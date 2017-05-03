American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Brings National Nursing Conference to Houston

Emerging trends in patient care combine with advances in healthcare technology at a conference where thousands of nurses who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients will convene this month in Houston. The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses hosts its annual National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition , , May 22-25, with preconferences May 21. The premier annual event for critical care nursing, the conference offers hundreds of sessions to improve clinical practice, patient outcomes and the hospitals' bottom line with a comprehensive program that incorporates the best evidence-based education.

