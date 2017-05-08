All-Irvine league to become a reality for 2018-19; CdM moving to Sunset League

The Pacific Coast League will become an all-Irvine league for the 2018-19 with current member Corona del Mar moving to the Sunset League, according to Woodbridge Athletic Director Rick Gibson. Under the new plan, the PCL will include Northwood, Beckman, Irvine, Woodbridge, University and Portola, which will begin varsity competition in 2018-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.