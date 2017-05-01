Agendia BV??'s MammaPrint Now Included In First Coast Coverage For...

IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM-- --Agendia, Inc., a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, today announces that First Coast Service Options Inc. , the Medicare contractor for Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, has revised its Local Coverage Determination for gene expression profiling panel for use in the management of breast cancer treatment to include the MammaPrintA 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test.1 The MammaPrint test is intended to assess a patient's risk for distant metastasis within 5 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.