Agendia BV??'s MammaPrint Now Included In First Coast Coverage For...
IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM-- --Agendia, Inc., a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, today announces that First Coast Service Options Inc. , the Medicare contractor for Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, has revised its Local Coverage Determination for gene expression profiling panel for use in the management of breast cancer treatment to include the MammaPrintA 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test.1 The MammaPrint test is intended to assess a patient's risk for distant metastasis within 5 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Juan
|643
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC