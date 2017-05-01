4 Orange County women to be feted for their roles in business

The 2017 NAWBO honorees include Loreen Gilbert, Business Advocate of the Year; Heidi Hendy, Lifetime Achievement Award; Anoosheh Oskouian, Business Owner of the Year; Scharrell Jackson, Entrepreneur to Watch. Anoosheh Oskouian will be honored at the annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala in May as Business Owner of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.