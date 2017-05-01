4 Orange County women to be feted for their roles in business
The 2017 NAWBO honorees include Loreen Gilbert, Business Advocate of the Year; Heidi Hendy, Lifetime Achievement Award; Anoosheh Oskouian, Business Owner of the Year; Scharrell Jackson, Entrepreneur to Watch. Anoosheh Oskouian will be honored at the annual Remarkable Women Awards Gala in May as Business Owner of the Year.
