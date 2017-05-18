4 arrested on suspicion of stealing mail from Irvine neighborhood, L.A., San Bernardino counties
Four people were arrested in connection with the theft of mail in a gated community on Thursday, May 18, authorities said. The Irvine Police Department received a call from a witness about 7 a.m. of a white Dodge Durango parked illegally and two suspicious men accessing a bank of mailboxes in the gated community near Canyonwood and Meadowood Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|23 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC