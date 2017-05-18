4 arrested on suspicion of stealing m...

4 arrested on suspicion of stealing mail from Irvine neighborhood, L.A., San Bernardino counties

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Four people were arrested in connection with the theft of mail in a gated community on Thursday, May 18, authorities said. The Irvine Police Department received a call from a witness about 7 a.m. of a white Dodge Durango parked illegally and two suspicious men accessing a bank of mailboxes in the gated community near Canyonwood and Meadowood Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... 23 hr Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) May 10 Jo Deo 123
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC