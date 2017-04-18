Yi-Tsen Chou

Yi-Tsen Chou

HIGH SCHOOL Competed as an amateur since 2015 ... Made the cut in four professional tournaments on the Taiwan LPGA Tour ... Placed 26th at the 2016 TLPGA Future Open and also made the cut at the Yeangder TLPGA Open, both pro events in Taipei ... Won the 2015 Yeangder National Amateur Open shooting a four-round 311 on the Hsin Chu Golf Course in Taiwan ...Participated in an American Junior Golf Association event at Alvamar Golf Club in Lawrence in summer 2015 ... Placed second with a two-round 141 at the 2015 Ping Summer Championship Series at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, California ... Tied for 15th in a 62-golfer field, at the 2015 Yeangder TLPGA Open, carding a 4-over 220 at Tonghwa Golf Course in Chinese Taipei ... Finished fourth among the amateurs at the 2015 TLPGA Open ... Made the cut shooting at the 2015 CTBC Shanghai Ladies Classic carding a 71-74-77 at the Orient Golf & ... (more)

