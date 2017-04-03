With the 15 Freeway closure in Fontana, howa s traffic?

FONTANA >> Though a closure of the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Fontana inconvenienced area businesses and passing motorists, traffic in the area was relatively light on Saturday. Even on the 215 in Devore, which officials had recommended as an alternative route to the 15, traffic did not appear to be particularly heavy, according to a California Department of Transportation quickmap.

