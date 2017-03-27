UC-Irvine law professor to challenge Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County's 45th District
Irvine law professor Katie Porter will challenge Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County's 45th District in 2018. The 43-year-old Democrat is an expert on consumer protection law and banking and was an early whistle-blower about mortgage fraud by Wall Street banks ahead of the 2008 financial collapse.
