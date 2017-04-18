UC Irvine Dances for Babies
UC Irvine's Student Alumni Association hosted its 8th annual UCI Care-a-thon dance marathon on April 13 at the Bren Events Center. UCI Care-a-thon, the school's largest student-run philanthropic event, is a six-hour dance marathon open to all students, faculty, and community members.
