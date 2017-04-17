Tustin egg hunt has alligators, ponies and the Easter Bunny
Lanai Pete, 2, hugs the Easter bunny during Tustin's 48th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Tustin Sports Park on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Regina Ocampo, 3, of Santa Ana plays a game during Tustin's 48th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Tustin Sports Park on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
