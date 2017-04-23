Thousands descend on Dana Point for classic car and motorcycle show

Thousands came out Sunday to see more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles in the city's Lantern District for the Dana Point Lantern District Classic Car & Motorcycle Show. The event - along Del Prado between Old Golden Lantern and Ruby Lantern - was put on by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce to drive business and to draw awareness to the city's Lantern District, said Heather Johnston, the chamber's director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.