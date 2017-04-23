Thousands descend on Dana Point for c...

Thousands descend on Dana Point for classic car and motorcycle show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Thousands came out Sunday to see more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles in the city's Lantern District for the Dana Point Lantern District Classic Car & Motorcycle Show. The event - along Del Prado between Old Golden Lantern and Ruby Lantern - was put on by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce to drive business and to draw awareness to the city's Lantern District, said Heather Johnston, the chamber's director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 1 hr Mr share the Culo 632
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Sun ThomasA 4
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC