These students lack enough data to make informed choices about their major

4 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

When community college students know more about a field's expected salary, they're more likely to use that information to pick their major One of the main goals of community college is to prepare students to increase their earning power either by preparing them to transfer to a four-year college or to enter the job market. But new research suggests most community college students don't have enough information to make informed choices on what to study to increase their earning potential.

