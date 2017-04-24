The Tasting Counter Trend Is Officially Dead Thanks to Taco Bell

One of the big trends in high-end gastronomy over the last decade and a half is the move away from regal dining rooms and toward intimate chef's counters like you find at Brooklyn Fare in NYC, Saison in San Francisco, and MiniBar in D.C. Chefs young and old across America are embracing this format, and it's not uncommon to find a few tasting menu experience on "best restaurants" in America lists, like Eater's National 38 . And now, there is a new player in the tasting menu scene, whose name might sound familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.