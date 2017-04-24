The People vs. Donald Trump
In American politics, the next election is all that matters. Despite the Republicans' big win in November 2016, US President Donald Trump's ability to pass legislation still depends on what congressional Republicans expect to see happen in the November 2018 midterm election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Project Syndicate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|640
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Well Well
|12
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC