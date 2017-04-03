The Best Food at Coachella and How Much It Costs

One of the biggest discoveries for Coachella-goers in 2016 was not an indie band but rather an extravagantly garnished $16 beef frank from Los Angeles' Sumo Dog that became a cult favorite during the festival, thanks to its ubiquitous presence on Instagram. "It's interesting how social interaction has grown around the food at Coachella," says Nic Adler , the festival's culinary director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.