Telco Consultant To Partners: If You're Not Talking About SD-WAN, Someone Else Will

The Comtel Group, a VAR turned telecommunications and IT consulting firm, is working with SD-WAN startups and carriers to evangelize and deliver SD-WAN to its customer base. While the technology isn't widespread yet, many businesses can benefit from more reliable bandwidth at a lower cost, especially as these customers leverage cloud-based applications.

