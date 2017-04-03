Sustainable Development Update - April 2017
New research, conducted at the University of California, Irvine and funded by Southern California Gas , on power-to-gas technology suggests the energy storage technique holds the ability to increase the use of intermittent renewable energy. The study used data from the UCI campus microgrid, which includes solar panels that produce about 4 megawatts of peak power.
