Study: India won't be able to meet Paris Climate Agreement...

India will not be able to meet its Paris climate agreement commitments in the coming years if it carries through with plans to build nearly 370 coal-fired power plants, a new study finds. "India is facing a dilemma of its own making," said Steve Davis, associate professor of Earth system science at the University of California Irvine and coauthor of a new study published today in Earth's Future , a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.