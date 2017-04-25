Study: India won't be able to meet Paris Climate Agreement...
India will not be able to meet its Paris climate agreement commitments in the coming years if it carries through with plans to build nearly 370 coal-fired power plants, a new study finds. "India is facing a dilemma of its own making," said Steve Davis, associate professor of Earth system science at the University of California Irvine and coauthor of a new study published today in Earth's Future , a journal of the American Geophysical Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Bird
|635
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|12
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC