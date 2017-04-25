Students Lead Fight Against Housing I...

Students Lead Fight Against Housing Insecurity

In an ongoing effort to secure affordable student housing in Irvine, College Democrats at UCI along with ASUCI's Legislative Affairs Commission met with the Irvine Land Trust Board on April 17, and made a public presentation on the issue of student housing insecurity. "We're continuing with our push to lobby the city to address student housing insecurity in the absence of any meaningful action by UCI [administration]," said UCI undergraduate and Secretary of the Democrats of Greater Irvine Cassius Rutherford.

