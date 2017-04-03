Street style: What they are wearing a...

Street style: What they are wearing at FIDM on Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

FIDM student Gracie Hoffman of Newport Beach wears an one-sided open sleeve Twenty top at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Orange County campus in Irvine. FIDM alumni Brandie Ribeiro of Anaheim Hills wears a tight-fitting black Missguided dress at FIDM Orange County campus in Irvine FIDM student Jason Tirtorahardjo wears a Forever 21 laced-sleeved leather jacket offset with a shear meshed t-shirt and River Island vinyl chunky boot at FIDM Orange County campus in Irvine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... 6 hr Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... 12 hr Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 13 hr Green light free 628
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Wed Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC