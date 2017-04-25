STEAM carnival at Great Park raises $57,000 to benefit Irvine public schools

Scott Dodson, the Great Scott Scientist, gives Krishiv Sheth, 9, a taste of carbon dioxide emitted by dry ice during his science demonstration at the STEAM Carnival in Irvine on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scott Dodson, the Great Scott Scientist, gives Krishiv Sheth, 9, a taste of carbon dioxide emitted by dry ice during his science demonstration at the STEAM Carnival in Irvine on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.