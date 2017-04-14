State officials tell Irvine school to offer parents refunds to those...

IRVINE An elementary school in Irvine presented parents with statements for class parties, sweatshirts and an outdoor science camp in violation of state law, and the California Department of Education has told the campus to tell families they can ask for refunds. Northwood Elementary School sent statements this school year to the families of sixth-graders asking for as much as $379 to cover end-of-the-year festivities and programs.

