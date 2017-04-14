State officials tell Irvine school to...

State officials tell Irvine school to offer parents refunds to those...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

IRVINE An elementary school in Irvine presented parents with statements for class parties, sweatshirts and an outdoor science camp in violation of state law, and the California Department of Education has told the campus to tell families they can ask for refunds. Northwood Elementary School sent statements this school year to the families of sixth-graders asking for as much as $379 to cover end-of-the-year festivities and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Thu katybirdhudson 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 12 Tupadre 371
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 14
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Apr 6 Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Apr 6 Green light free 628
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC