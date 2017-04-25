South Orange County charity plans to build 30 wells in Africa with funds raised at Run4Water
Vincent Lord Sarino, Alejandro Alderete, Keith Ray and Aaron Perry leg out the start of the Wells of Life Run4Water 5K/1K at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Sunday, April 23.The event was fundraiser for Wells of Life, a charity that builds water wells in Uganda. Vincent Lord Sarino, Alejandro Alderete, Keith Ray and Aaron Perry leg out the start of the Wells of Life Run4Water 5K/1K at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Sunday, April 23.The event was fundraiser for Wells of Life, a charity that builds water wells in Uganda.
