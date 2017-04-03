SJC tradeshow firm files for $100 million IPO
San Juan Capistrano-based tradeshow and events operator Emerald Expositions aims to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. It is the latest of several recent IPOs for Orange County firms and part of a resurgence in offerings this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|6 hr
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Salads
|627
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Mar 26
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC