Scientists uncovered troubling news about Greenland's most enormous glacier

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Jakobshavn glacier, responsible for feeding flotillas of icebergs into the Ilulissat icefjord - and possibly for unleashing the iceberg that sank the Titanic - is an enormous outlet for the larger Greenland ice sheet, which itself contains enough ice to raise seas by more than 20 feet. Of that ice, more than 6 percent flows toward the ocean through Jakobshavn, which has raced inland since the 1990s, pouring ever more of its mass into the seas - a change that scientists believe has been caused by warming ocean temperatures.

