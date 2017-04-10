Scientists uncovered troubling news about Greenland's most enormous glacier
Jakobshavn glacier, responsible for feeding flotillas of icebergs into the Ilulissat icefjord - and possibly for unleashing the iceberg that sank the Titanic - is an enormous outlet for the larger Greenland ice sheet, which itself contains enough ice to raise seas by more than 20 feet. Of that ice, more than 6 percent flows toward the ocean through Jakobshavn, which has raced inland since the 1990s, pouring ever more of its mass into the seas - a change that scientists believe has been caused by warming ocean temperatures.
