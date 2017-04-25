San Juan Capistrano follows Irvine's lead, switching to organic weed control
San Juan Capistrano parks, like Los Rios Park , will soon be treated for weeds and pests under an organics-first policy approved by the City Council on April 18. San Juan Capistrano has become the second city in Orange County to adopt an organics-first policy to control weeds and pests in parks and open spaces. Following the lead of Irvine, San Juan's City Council voted 4-0 on April 18 to use a tiered-priorities approach to avoid the use of toxic chemical pesticides and herbicides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|12
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Gangsterboogie
|634
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation
|Apr 21
|Richard Fish
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC