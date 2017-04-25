San Juan Capistrano follows Irvine's lead, switching to organic weed control

San Juan Capistrano parks, like Los Rios Park , will soon be treated for weeds and pests under an organics-first policy approved by the City Council on April 18. San Juan Capistrano has become the second city in Orange County to adopt an organics-first policy to control weeds and pests in parks and open spaces. Following the lead of Irvine, San Juan's City Council voted 4-0 on April 18 to use a tiered-priorities approach to avoid the use of toxic chemical pesticides and herbicides.

