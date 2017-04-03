Saddleback Unified trustees choose former district principal, teacher as superintendent

Crystal Turner, who has 17 years of experience in public education, was selected by Saddleback Valley Unified School District trustees Thursday, April 7, as the district's new superintendent. Crystal Turner, who has 17 years of experience in public education, was selected by Saddleback Valley Unified School District trustees Thursday, April 7, as the district's new superintendent.

