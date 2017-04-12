Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|23 hr
|Tupadre
|371
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC