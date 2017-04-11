Retired principal from Irvine turns p...

Retired principal from Irvine turns passion into second career, starts hot dog stand

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Rick Jameson of Irvine opened a mobile hot dog stand after retiring as the principal of Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, and is the first in California to sell New York-based Snap Dog hot dogs. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer Rick Jameson of Irvine opened a mobile hot dog stand after retiring as the principal of Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, and is the first in California to sell New York-based Snap Dog hot dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 1 hr Tupadre 371
Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12) 6 hr Musikologist 14
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... Apr 6 Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Apr 6 Green light free 628
News Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about... Apr 5 Listen to the Word 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC