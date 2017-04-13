Real Estate Luncheon Strives to Make a Difference
The second-annual Orange County Real Estate Luncheon, set for April 20 at the Hotel Irvine, aims to increase proceeds to help veterans in programs where the money can effect notable change, Donahue Schriber's Patrick Donahue tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|4 hr
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Tupadre
|371
|Aliso Viejo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|14
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|Apr 6
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Bishop of Newport Beach church speaks out about...
|Apr 5
|Listen to the Word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC