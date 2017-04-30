Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acq...

Real estate briefly: Bascom Group acquires Torrance apartments;...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. The Bascom Group in Irvine has acquired Harvard Villa Apartments, a 64-unit infill apartment community in Torrance for $14 million.The deal closed April 27. Paul Ruig has been promoted to vice president of the Greater Los Angeles region by C.W. Driver Companies, a general contracting, construction management and design-build services company with offices in Irvine and Anaheim. Shane Flanigan has been named regional vice president at RiverRock Real Estate Group, a privately owned property and asset management firm in Newport Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 8 hr Vic 641
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Apr 23 ThomasA 4
News Futurist: Diversity Brings Innovation Apr 21 Richard Fish 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC